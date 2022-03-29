Superfine Sweets Shoppe churns out ice cream treats

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

When a source I was having lunch with offhandedly mentioned an ice cream shop I've not yet visited, my ears perked up.

Despite an unseasonably cool mid-March day, I felt duty-bound to give it a try.

The set-up: The place is Superfine Sweets Shoppe, located at 215 S. Main Street in Bentonville.

The lighting and atmosphere is, well, extreme. There's lots of yellow lighting and wallpaper with bananas floating on a pink background to throw off your vision.

The offerings are pretty straightforward: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry plus a mix of house-made baked goods like brownies and blondies.

The verdict: I opted for a limited-time offering called caramel cookie monster, which was vanilla ice cream mixed with cookie pieces, blondie pieces and caramel ribbons. It was $5 for a small cup, but the cup didn't runneth over.