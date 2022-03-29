Superfine Sweets Shoppe churns out ice cream treats
When a source I was having lunch with offhandedly mentioned an ice cream shop I've not yet visited, my ears perked up.
- Despite an unseasonably cool mid-March day, I felt duty-bound to give it a try.
The set-up: The place is Superfine Sweets Shoppe, located at 215 S. Main Street in Bentonville.
- The lighting and atmosphere is, well, extreme. There's lots of yellow lighting and wallpaper with bananas floating on a pink background to throw off your vision.
- The offerings are pretty straightforward: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry plus a mix of house-made baked goods like brownies and blondies.
The verdict: I opted for a limited-time offering called caramel cookie monster, which was vanilla ice cream mixed with cookie pieces, blondie pieces and caramel ribbons. It was $5 for a small cup, but the cup didn't runneth over.
- The treat was smooth, creamy and rich with the right amount of stuff mixed in.
- I was assured all products are made locally, and judging by the taste and texture, they are obviously fresh.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.