Superfine Sweets Shoppe churns out ice cream treats

Worth Sparkman
A pink cup holds ice cream with a pink spoon sticking up.
Caramel cookie monster from Superfine Sweets Shoppe in Bentonville. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

When a source I was having lunch with offhandedly mentioned an ice cream shop I've not yet visited, my ears perked up.

  • Despite an unseasonably cool mid-March day, I felt duty-bound to give it a try.

The set-up: The place is Superfine Sweets Shoppe, located at 215 S. Main Street in Bentonville.

  • The lighting and atmosphere is, well, extreme. There's lots of yellow lighting and wallpaper with bananas floating on a pink background to throw off your vision.
  • The offerings are pretty straightforward: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry plus a mix of house-made baked goods like brownies and blondies.

The verdict: I opted for a limited-time offering called caramel cookie monster, which was vanilla ice cream mixed with cookie pieces, blondie pieces and caramel ribbons. It was $5 for a small cup, but the cup didn't runneth over.

  • The treat was smooth, creamy and rich with the right amount of stuff mixed in.
  • I was assured all products are made locally, and judging by the taste and texture, they are obviously fresh.
