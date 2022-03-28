Nola's Pantry is the perfect spot for your next long lunch

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The chicken salad on greens. And it comes with a little croissant. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I paid a visit to the newly opened Nola's Pantry in Rogers.

On the menu: A surprising amount of options. It's your general soup, salad and sandwiches but also smoothies, desserts and an all-day breakfast menu. And I gravitate anywhere I can get a breakfast burrito any time.

What I ate: The chicken salad on greens, which proved to be a light but filling option for lunch or dinner. My fellow diner got the brie and turkey sandwich, which is worth trying for the fig jam alone.

We also split a brownie. The whole bill with tax and a 20% tip was $27.

The intrigue: The place is adorable. It has an eclectic, homey vibe with a shop where you can find everything you need to make pasta and other items such as jams and spices.

There's also a nice covered patio made for leisurely casual lunches.

When and where: 10am–6pm Tuesday through Thursday and 10am–8pm Friday and Saturday at 103 W. Chestnut St. Suite 100 in Rogers.