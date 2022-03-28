Nola's Pantry is the perfect spot for your next long lunch
I paid a visit to the newly opened Nola's Pantry in Rogers.
On the menu: A surprising amount of options. It's your general soup, salad and sandwiches but also smoothies, desserts and an all-day breakfast menu. And I gravitate anywhere I can get a breakfast burrito any time.
What I ate: The chicken salad on greens, which proved to be a light but filling option for lunch or dinner. My fellow diner got the brie and turkey sandwich, which is worth trying for the fig jam alone.
- We also split a brownie. The whole bill with tax and a 20% tip was $27.
The intrigue: The place is adorable. It has an eclectic, homey vibe with a shop where you can find everything you need to make pasta and other items such as jams and spices.
- There's also a nice covered patio made for leisurely casual lunches.
When and where: 10am–6pm Tuesday through Thursday and 10am–8pm Friday and Saturday at 103 W. Chestnut St. Suite 100 in Rogers.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.