U of A board approves solar energy agreement to power university

More than 6% of the U of A's campus should be powered by solar energy in 2023, 5 News reports.

Why it matters: Using solar energy will help reduce the school's carbon footprint and save money.

Scott Turley, U of A's associate vice chancellor for facilities, expects to save $150,000 during the first year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

What's happening: The Board of Trustees approved a 25-year agreement with Little Rock-based Entegrity Energy Partners, which will build a solar farm in Nashville, Arkansas.

What's next: A design and review process will take about eight months. Entegrity Energy regional director John Coleman told 5 News it will then take about four months to build the solar farm and about two more months to get the electricity connected to the university.