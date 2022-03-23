15 mins ago - News

U of A board approves solar energy agreement to power university

Alex Golden
In this illustration, solar panels are designed to look like 100 dollar bills.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More than 6% of the U of A's campus should be powered by solar energy in 2023, 5 News reports.

Why it matters: Using solar energy will help reduce the school's carbon footprint and save money.

What's happening: The Board of Trustees approved a 25-year agreement with Little Rock-based Entegrity Energy Partners, which will build a solar farm in Nashville, Arkansas.

What's next: A design and review process will take about eight months. Entegrity Energy regional director John Coleman told 5 News it will then take about four months to build the solar farm and about two more months to get the electricity connected to the university.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more