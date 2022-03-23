U of A board approves solar energy agreement to power university
More than 6% of the U of A's campus should be powered by solar energy in 2023, 5 News reports.
Why it matters: Using solar energy will help reduce the school's carbon footprint and save money.
- Scott Turley, U of A's associate vice chancellor for facilities, expects to save $150,000 during the first year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
What's happening: The Board of Trustees approved a 25-year agreement with Little Rock-based Entegrity Energy Partners, which will build a solar farm in Nashville, Arkansas.
What's next: A design and review process will take about eight months. Entegrity Energy regional director John Coleman told 5 News it will then take about four months to build the solar farm and about two more months to get the electricity connected to the university.
