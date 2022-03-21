Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The University of Arkansas announced the establishment of a new program geared toward innovation in health care.

What's happening: Northwest Arkansas Biodesign Sprints is a collaboration between the university's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Department of Biomedical Engineering, along with investment fund HealthTech Arkansas and local health care systems.

The goal is to identify problems in the health care industry and develop innovative solutions such as new technology and products to bring to market, according to a news release from the university.

The local health care systems are Arkansas Children's, Washington Regional Medical Center, Mercy and Northwest Health.

What they're saying: "The NABS program was born out of our experiences working intensively with Arkansas Children's Hospital and Research Institute over the last 18 months … We learned that problems and ideas often lie dormant in the minds of busy clinicians who may not have avenues to advance them," Sarah Goforth, executive director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said in a news release.

Context: This will be housed at the university's Collaborative center in Bentonville, a hub for the university's innovation efforts.

How it happened: A $685,330 grant from the Walton Family Foundation paid for the program.