Taste test: Skittles-flavored C4 is like sucking on an air freshener

I'm not an energy drink consumer, but when I was handed a Skittles-flavored can of C4 at SXSW in Austin this week, curiosity got me.

The guy handing them out suggested it as a pre-workout drink because it could make one "a little jittery."

I'm guessing it's from the 200 milligrams of caffeine.

The verdict: It did, somehow, taste like Skittles' promised rainbow of flavor. The first couple of sips were encouraging, but it was sickly, syrupy sweet and I can't imagine drinking one before a workout.

I gave it a fair chance, but two-thirds of the can's contents were introduced to the gutter.

For nearly an hour my mouth felt like I'd been sucking on a strawberry-orange-grape-mango air freshener.

The bottom line: This should be a hard pass for anyone over the age of 15. And, it should probably be illegal for anyone 15 or under.

Yes, and: I'm not so sure about superhuman performance, but I did end up walking around for another two hours.