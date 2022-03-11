Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Some lucky theater-goers will get to see the Broadway hit at Walton Arts Center for dirt cheap.

Details: Walton Arts Center will offer a limited number of $10 tickets through a lottery system. You can enter one time and are limited to two tickets.

The lottery for the March 22-27 shows will be open from 10am today until noon March 17. For the March 29-April 3 shows, the lottery will be open from March 18-24.

Enter to win on the "Hamilton" app or online.

Context: It's a big deal that "Hamilton" is coming to NWA. All 16 shows are sold out, and tickets as high as $200 went fast.