You could see "Hamilton" for $10
Some lucky theater-goers will get to see the Broadway hit at Walton Arts Center for dirt cheap.
Details: Walton Arts Center will offer a limited number of $10 tickets through a lottery system. You can enter one time and are limited to two tickets.
- The lottery for the March 22-27 shows will be open from 10am today until noon March 17. For the March 29-April 3 shows, the lottery will be open from March 18-24.
- Enter to win on the "Hamilton" app or online.
Context: It's a big deal that "Hamilton" is coming to NWA. All 16 shows are sold out, and tickets as high as $200 went fast.
