Pop-up tiki bar offers a temporary Bentonville oasis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's only like this for a little while. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Who says you can't go to the beach in a landlocked state?

What's happening: Undercroft, the bar beneath The Preacher's Son in downtown Bentonville, has temporarily transformed into a pop-up bar called Oasis.

It's a tiki bar in there, from the decor to a special tropical drink menu. Think mai tais.

What to order: The Squeaky Clean. Y'all, it comes in a damn bathtub with a rubber ducky and everything. It's so extra, so Instagrammable and so hilarious.

And yes, it's actually a good cocktail too. Most of the menu items have rum, but The Squeaky Clean is here for us tequila drinkers.

Yes, you drink The Squeaky Clean out of a bathtub glass. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

When and where: Oasis is open 5-11pm Tuesday through Thursday and 5pm to midnight Friday and Saturday, at 201 NW A St., Bentonville. The pop-up lasts until April 9.

Pro tip: Make a reservation.