Pop-up tiki bar offers a temporary Bentonville oasis
Who says you can't go to the beach in a landlocked state?
What's happening: Undercroft, the bar beneath The Preacher's Son in downtown Bentonville, has temporarily transformed into a pop-up bar called Oasis.
- It's a tiki bar in there, from the decor to a special tropical drink menu. Think mai tais.
What to order: The Squeaky Clean. Y'all, it comes in a damn bathtub with a rubber ducky and everything. It's so extra, so Instagrammable and so hilarious.
- And yes, it's actually a good cocktail too. Most of the menu items have rum, but The Squeaky Clean is here for us tequila drinkers.
When and where: Oasis is open 5-11pm Tuesday through Thursday and 5pm to midnight Friday and Saturday, at 201 NW A St., Bentonville. The pop-up lasts until April 9.
Pro tip: Make a reservation.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.