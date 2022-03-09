Walton Arts Center and TheatreSquared announce 2022-2023 seasons

Mark your calendars. Two of NWA's main theater venues announced their 2022-2023 seasons this week.

Walton Arts Center's lineup includes:

"My Fair Lady" — Aug. 9-14

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" — Sept. 20-25

"Chicago" — Nov. 8-13

"Tootsie" — Jan. 17-22, 2023

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Feb. 9-19, 2023

Coming to TheatreSquared's stages are:

"It Came From Outer Space" — Aug. 24-Sept. 18

"Detroit '67" — Oct. 12-Nov. 6

"Stones in His Pockets" — Nov. 9-Dec. 18

"A Christmas Carol" — Dec. 1-24

"Poor Yella Rednecks" — Jan. 25-Feb. 19, 2023

"Sanctuary City" — March 1-April 9, 2023

"Chicken & Biscuits" — April 19-May 14, 2023

"Violet" — June 7-July 2, 2023

What they're saying: "Our next Broadway season is a celebration of women. Our shows next season feature female authors, focus on female characters, explore and challenge traditional gender roles and provide realistic representations of women with all our invincibility and fallibility," Jennifer Ross, Walton Arts Center director of programming, said Monday night at an event announcing the season to its subscribers.

Between the lines: As a rule of thumb, you can expect more classics and familiar big productions at Walton Arts Center and more contemporary plays in the smaller setting at TheatreSquared.