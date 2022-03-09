Fashion Week starts Thursday after two-year hiatus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Image courtesy of Interform

Northwest Arkansas' fashion week kicks off Thursday after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

What's happening: Interform, a fashion-focused Springdale nonprofit organization, will host three nights dedicated to showcasing designers' work at The Momentary.

Details: Most of the designers and models live in NWA, Rochelle Bailey of Interform tells Axios. Attendees can expect to see a broad range of casual and formal wear.

How it works: Fashion Week has historically been held at Drake Field in Fayetteville or The Record in Bentonville by an organization called Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week, which merged with Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum in 2021 to form one organization, Interform.

The show is a fundraiser for Interform, which is dedicated to boosting local talent in the fashion industry, Bailey says. The organization offers professional development and workshops in skills such as sewing.

The intrigue: Organizers want the show to be inclusive. That means having models of different sizes, ages, ethnicities and gender identities, Bailey says.

Thursday night will focus on gender diversity, featuring transgender, intersex and nonbinary models. 10% of proceeds from Thursday night ticket sales will go to The Transition Closet, a Fayetteville nonprofit organization that offers free clothes to people in transition.

A panel discussion on representation in beauty will also take place at 2pm Saturday at The Momentary's Tower Bar. It's free to attend. Register here.

Go to a show: 6:30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Momentary. Get tickets ranging from $60-$225 for Thursday or Friday. Tickets for Saturday's show are sold out (sorry).