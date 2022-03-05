Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Keep an eye out for these family-friendly events that come around each year.

Gulley Park concert series

An evening with a free concert and usually some food trucks at Gulley Park in Fayetteville for several Thursday nights in a row during June and July. The dog is welcome!

Sporting events

It's not just Razorback football games, although those are definitely staple NWA fall events. Don't forget about other sports, Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games during the spring and summer at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

First Thursday

This festival typically happens the first Thursday each month May through October on the Fayetteville downtown square. It includes live music, vendors, food and it's free to attend.

First Friday

Similar to First Thursday, this free monthly festival generally takes place the first Friday of each month, April through October on the Bentonville Square.

Farmers markets

The four largest cities all have farmers market events at their downtowns on Saturday mornings during the summer and fall. And they’re usually more lively than typical grocery shopping.

Pools