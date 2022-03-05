Your guide to spring and summer things to do in NWA
Keep an eye out for these family-friendly events that come around each year.
Gulley Park concert series
- An evening with a free concert and usually some food trucks at Gulley Park in Fayetteville for several Thursday nights in a row during June and July. The dog is welcome!
Sporting events
- It's not just Razorback football games, although those are definitely staple NWA fall events. Don't forget about other sports, Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games during the spring and summer at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
First Thursday
- This festival typically happens the first Thursday each month May through October on the Fayetteville downtown square. It includes live music, vendors, food and it's free to attend.
First Friday
- Similar to First Thursday, this free monthly festival generally takes place the first Friday of each month, April through October on the Bentonville Square.
Farmers markets
- The four largest cities all have farmers market events at their downtowns on Saturday mornings during the summer and fall. And they’re usually more lively than typical grocery shopping.
Pools
- NWA is home to outdoor pools and waterparks that offer family season passes and are usually open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Check out Rogers Aquatics Center, Wilson Park Pool in Fayetteville, Springdale Aquatic Center and Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.