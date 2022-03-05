Fishing is fun for the fam
NWA is filled with lakes and rivers that provide some of the consistently best fishing in the U.S. From trout to striped bass, there's a tall tale waiting for every family that wants to spend some quality time together.
- Get legal: You'll want a fishing license, available online or at most tackle shops.
- Gear up: Because we're close to water, most Walmarts stock equipment and there are several specialty shops including Southtown Sporting Goods and McLellan's Fly Shop in Fayetteville, Hook Line & Sinker or the Beaver Dam Store in Eureka Springs.
- Find water: Arkansas Game and Fish has more than you can shake a fishing rod at.
- Try a guide: If you want a trophy or just to learn, try a guide. Guidefitter has a starter list, but there are many, many more. The folks at the tackle shops can help.
And remember, they call it fishing instead of catching, so count the memories and release what you hook (unless you're planning to eat 'em).
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.