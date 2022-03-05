1 hour ago - Things to Do

Fishing is fun for the fam

Worth Sparkman
A trophy striped bass caught on Norfork Lake in North Central Arkansas. They're also caught at Beaver Lake in NWA. Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism

NWA is filled with lakes and rivers that provide some of the consistently best fishing in the U.S. From trout to striped bass, there's a tall tale waiting for every family that wants to spend some quality time together.

And remember, they call it fishing instead of catching, so count the memories and release what you hook (unless you're planning to eat 'em).

