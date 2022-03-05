10 family-friendly activities to do in NWA

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Why it's great: Go karts, bumper boats, mini golf, laser tag. Order a pizza and spend all day at this fun park.

When: 12–9pm Sunday through Thursday, 12–10pm Friday, 10am–10pm Saturday

Where: 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville

Check out your local library

Why it's great: Lots of free activities for kids of all ages, like story times in Fayetteville or teen nights in Rogers. And you can browse for yourself or look into joining a book club.

Scott Family Amazeum

Why it's great: The kids' museum is all about stirring up the little ones' curiosity with hands-on art, math and science activities. You can come by any time during regular hours and keep it in mind for special programs and summer day camps.

When: 10am–5pm Wednesday through Saturday and 1–5pm Sunday

Where: 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville

Why it's great: All ages are welcome at the trampoline park. It's fun, high-energy and they even do birthday parties.

When: 9am–9pm Sunday through Thursday and 9am–11pm Friday and Saturday

Where: 4699 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers

Razorback Regional Greenway and other NWA trails

Why it's great: For starters, it's free. You can walk, bike or run with young kids or teenagers, teaching healthy habits while getting your workout in.

Details: The greenway extends about 37 miles from Fayetteville to Bella Vista. See a map of the greenway and other NWA trails.

Why it's great: It's a beautiful place to walk around and literally stop to smell the roses. There's a special children's garden and lots of family-friendly and educational events. Admission is free for kids 3 and younger and $5 for kids ages 4-12.

When: 9am–5pm Friday through Wednesday

Where: 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville

Why it's great: Bumper cars, bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a virtual-reality gaming area. Basically fun central.

When: 11am–10pm Sunday through Thursday, 11am–1am Friday, 10am–1am Saturday

Where: 1117 N. Dixieland St. in Lowell.

Why it's great: You can challenge the whole family with rock climbing. And they have a youth team if your kiddos want to take climbing to the next level.

When: 12–9pm Monday through Friday, 9am–9pm Saturday, 11am–6pm Sunday

Where: 801 SW 14th St. Bentonville

Why it's great: This is really just Arkansas showing off. The scenery proves why we're called the Natural State. Plus it has several mountain biking and hiking trails. This can be a daylong excursion or you can rent a cabin and turn it into a camping weekend.

When: The visitors center is open 8am–5pm daily

Where: 11333 West AR-74 in West Fork

City parks

Why it's great: OK, it sounds basic, but NWA has some seriously cool amenities at its parks. Check out Wilson Park in Fayetteville for tennis courts, a softball field and volleyball court or the Railyard Park in downtown Rogers for a modern playground and splash pad area that's near restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.