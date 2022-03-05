5 NWA restaurants perfect for kids
Looking for a place to eat with the kids that has good food without an ear-splitting arcade? These spots are adult-approved but still entertaining for kids:
Big Orange in Rogers
- Burgers, salads and shakes. Plenty on the menu for adults (including cocktails and craft beer) and kids will go ape over the bespoke ever-changing selection of specialty shakes, like the chocolate fudge cake shake with a full slice of cake (starting at $6).
- Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-202-5339
- Hours: Sunday–Thursday: 11am–9pm; Friday–Saturday: 11am–10pm
Briar Rose Bakery in Farmington
- The quaint cottage look will appeal to fans of "Sleeping Beauty." A hearty lunch of salad or sandwich can be followed — or started — with a number of freshly baked sweets. The cinnamon rolls are simply magnificent. Limited kid's menu (starts at $2.50).
- Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-300-6027
- Hours: Sunday 7am–2pm; Tuesday–Thursday 6am–2pm; Friday 6am–3pm; Saturday 7am–3pm; closed Mondays
Flying Fish in Bentonville
- Seafood with a south Texas/Louisiana twist. Kids of all ages will get a kick out of the walls filled with Big Mouth Billy Bass, uh, artwork things. Kids can still get the staples of childhood, burgers or chicken strips ($6).
- Details: Location-specific menu on website; phone: 479-657-6300
- Hours: Sunday–Thursday 11am–9pm; Friday–Saturday 11am–10pm
MarketPlace Grill in Springdale
- An Arkansas classic that's truly eclectic. From turkey burgers to tacos, pizza to prime rib, there's something for everyone. There is a kid's menu (starts at $4) and, of course, the chocolate mess sundae ($7-$9) is always a crowd-pleaser.
- Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-750-5200
- Hours: Sunday–Thursday 11am–8:30pm; Friday–Saturday 11am–9pm; temporarily closed on Mondays
Shogun Japanese Hibachi in Fayetteville
- OK, so this is a little upscale, but the entertainment comes right to the table, complete with tricks, fire and occasionally some jokes. Limited kid's menu ($15).
- Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-442-9999
- Hours: 11am–2pm and 4:30pm–9pm every day
