5 NWA restaurants perfect for kids

Worth Sparkman
A chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
The chocolate fudge cake shake at Big Orange is over-the-top sweet. There's enough for a family of three to share. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Looking for a place to eat with the kids that has good food without an ear-splitting arcade? These spots are adult-approved but still entertaining for kids:

Big Orange in Rogers
  • Burgers, salads and shakes. Plenty on the menu for adults (including cocktails and craft beer) and kids will go ape over the bespoke ever-changing selection of specialty shakes, like the chocolate fudge cake shake with a full slice of cake (starting at $6).
  • Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-202-5339
  • Hours: Sunday–Thursday: 11am–9pm; Friday–Saturday: 11am–10pm
Briar Rose Bakery in Farmington
  • The quaint cottage look will appeal to fans of "Sleeping Beauty." A hearty lunch of salad or sandwich can be followed — or started — with a number of freshly baked sweets. The cinnamon rolls are simply magnificent. Limited kid's menu (starts at $2.50).
  • Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-300-6027
  • Hours: Sunday 7am–2pm; Tuesday–Thursday 6am–2pm; Friday 6am–3pm; Saturday 7am–3pm; closed Mondays
Flying Fish in Bentonville
  • Seafood with a south Texas/Louisiana twist. Kids of all ages will get a kick out of the walls filled with Big Mouth Billy Bass, uh, artwork things. Kids can still get the staples of childhood, burgers or chicken strips ($6).
  • Details: Location-specific menu on website; phone: 479-657-6300
  • Hours: Sunday–Thursday 11am–9pm; Friday–Saturday 11am–10pm
A display of mounted Big Mouth Billy Bass
The Flying Fish Billy Bass adoption wall. Donate yours for a free basket of catfish. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
MarketPlace Grill in Springdale
  • An Arkansas classic that's truly eclectic. From turkey burgers to tacos, pizza to prime rib, there's something for everyone. There is a kid's menu (starts at $4) and, of course, the chocolate mess sundae ($7-$9) is always a crowd-pleaser.
  • Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-750-5200
  • Hours: Sunday–Thursday 11am–8:30pm; Friday–Saturday 11am–9pm; temporarily closed on Mondays
Shogun Japanese Hibachi in Fayetteville
  • OK, so this is a little upscale, but the entertainment comes right to the table, complete with tricks, fire and occasionally some jokes. Limited kid's menu ($15).
  • Details: Read the menu; phone: 479-442-9999
  • Hours: 11am–2pm and 4:30pm–9pm every day
