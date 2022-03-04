4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of NW Arkansas
Whether you're looking for a five-star glamping experience or a treehouse, here are four beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under 3 1/2 hours driving distance from NW Arkansas.
1. Buffalo River tent
Get off the grid with board games, outdoor games and a fire pit.
- Location: Searcy County
- Features: Outdoor shower, picnic area, elevated tent with deck
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, half bathroom
- Cost: $75+ per night
2. Treehouse overlooking canyon
Bring your childhood dreams to life with a sleepover in a grown-up treehouse. Unlike your childhood treehouse (probably) this one has a kitchen, fireplace and a soaking tub.
- Location: Jasper
- Features: Beautiful views, hammock, modern interior
- Space: 8 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $332+ per night
3. Five-star tent with hot tub
This beautiful safari tent has a king bed, kitchen, Wi-Fi, a hot tub and a luxurious bathroom.
- Location: Hot Springs
- Features: Luxury camping, covered outdoor living space, hot tub
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $380+ per night
4. Eureka Springs luxury home for groups
This house was made for adventurous groups, from fishing and kayaking on the river to mountain biking trails nearby.
- Location: Eureka Springs
- Features: Riverside fire pit, water access, surrounded by nature
- Space: 13 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $341+ per night
