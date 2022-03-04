4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of NW Arkansas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a five-star glamping experience or a treehouse, here are four beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under 3 1/2 hours driving distance from NW Arkansas.

Get off the grid with board games, outdoor games and a fire pit.

Location: Searcy County

Searcy County Features: Outdoor shower, picnic area, elevated tent with deck

Outdoor shower, picnic area, elevated tent with deck Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, half bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, half bathroom Cost: $75+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Bring your childhood dreams to life with a sleepover in a grown-up treehouse. Unlike your childhood treehouse (probably) this one has a kitchen, fireplace and a soaking tub.

Location: Jasper

Jasper Features: Beautiful views, hammock, modern interior

Beautiful views, hammock, modern interior Space: 8 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

8 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $332+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This beautiful safari tent has a king bed, kitchen, Wi-Fi, a hot tub and a luxurious bathroom.

Location: Hot Springs

Hot Springs Features: Luxury camping, covered outdoor living space, hot tub

Luxury camping, covered outdoor living space, hot tub Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $380+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This house was made for adventurous groups, from fishing and kayaking on the river to mountain biking trails nearby.

Location: Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs Features: Riverside fire pit, water access, surrounded by nature

Riverside fire pit, water access, surrounded by nature Space: 13 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

13 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $341+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb