1 hour ago - Things to Do

4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of NW Arkansas

Brianna Crane
5-star tent with hot tub; airbnbs near NW Arkansas
Five-star tent with hot tub. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a five-star glamping experience or a treehouse, here are four beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under 3 1/2 hours driving distance from NW Arkansas.

1. Buffalo River tent

Get off the grid with board games, outdoor games and a fire pit.

  • Location: Searcy County
  • Features: Outdoor shower, picnic area, elevated tent with deck
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, half bathroom
  • Cost: $75+ per night
Buffalo River tent
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Treehouse overlooking canyon

Bring your childhood dreams to life with a sleepover in a grown-up treehouse. Unlike your childhood treehouse (probably) this one has a kitchen, fireplace and a soaking tub.

  • Location: Jasper
  • Features: Beautiful views, hammock, modern interior
  • Space: 8 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $332+ per night
Treehouse overlooking canyon
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Treehouse overlooking canyon overlook
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Five-star tent with hot tub

This beautiful safari tent has a king bed, kitchen, Wi-Fi, a hot tub and a luxurious bathroom.

  • Location: Hot Springs
  • Features: Luxury camping, covered outdoor living space, hot tub
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $380+ per night
5-star tent with hot tub
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5-star tent with hot tub inside
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Eureka Springs luxury home for groups

This house was made for adventurous groups, from fishing and kayaking on the river to mountain biking trails nearby.

  • Location: Eureka Springs
  • Features: Riverside fire pit, water access, surrounded by nature
  • Space: 13 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $341+ per night
Eureka Springs luxury home for groups interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Eureka Springs luxury home for groups river
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more