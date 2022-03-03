Walmart customers shopping for clothes online are now able to use a virtual fitting room to see how they might look.

What's happening: Customers can pick a model with a similar body type from a library of 50 who wear sizes from XS to XXXL and who are between 5-foot-2 and 6 feet. The model will then appear to be wearing the item so you can tell if it's flattering or not.

Why it matters: Buying clothes online is tricky, at best. Being able to see what they might look like on your body type should reduce frustration — and returns.

Yes, and: E-commerce is taking more of brick-and-mortar's share of retail, growing up to five times faster during the pandemic. The rise of virtual dressing rooms could propel that growth even further, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.

The intrigue: Walmart told us it's starting with its women's clothing lines, so men won't get the benefit — for now.

Only select brands are part of the initial phase: Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman.

Flashback: Walmart acquired Israeli-based tech company Zeekit last year for an undisclosed amount so it could eventually offer this service.

Haaretz of Israel estimated the purchase at $200 million.

Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.