51 mins ago - Business

Walmart launches virtual fitting rooms

Worth Sparkman
Models with different body types will be in Walmart's virtual fitting room.
Models with different body types will be in Walmart's virtual fitting room. Photo: courtesy Walmart Stores Inc.

Walmart customers shopping for clothes online are now able to use a virtual fitting room to see how they might look.

What's happening: Customers can pick a model with a similar body type from a library of 50 who wear sizes from XS to XXXL and who are between 5-foot-2 and 6 feet. The model will then appear to be wearing the item so you can tell if it's flattering or not.

Why it matters: Buying clothes online is tricky, at best. Being able to see what they might look like on your body type should reduce frustration — and returns.

Yes, and: E-commerce is taking more of brick-and-mortar's share of retail, growing up to five times faster during the pandemic. The rise of virtual dressing rooms could propel that growth even further, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.

The intrigue: Walmart told us it's starting with its women's clothing lines, so men won't get the benefit — for now.

  • Only select brands are part of the initial phase: Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman.

Flashback: Walmart acquired Israeli-based tech company Zeekit last year for an undisclosed amount so it could eventually offer this service.

  • Haaretz of Israel estimated the purchase at $200 million.

Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.

