Mockingbird Kitchen captures homemade feeling with hefty sandwiches

The turkey melt with a kale salad. Don't underestimate those little side bites of cornbread. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Sometimes we get lunch together to talk about this newsletter.

We recently ate at Mockingbird Kitchen in Fayetteville, which was a first-time visit for Alex.

The scene: Mockingbird is good for a casual lunch, even serving $12 light lunch combos. But it can get elevated fast with dinner entrees like Atlantic salmon or Ropa Vieja, tender braised beef cooked in a tomato, olive, caper and red wine sauce served over grits and topped with lemon.

Alex's verdict: The turkey melt with a kale caesar salad was the right choice. I cannot unlearn what the combination of melted brie and apricot butter with turkey tastes like. And I will definitely be back to try brunch.

Worth's verdict: The half club sandwich and a house salad combo was a perfect lunch. Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and a "secret sauce" (an aioli) on house focaccia make the sandwich hearty without being heavy.

Mockingbird uses meat instead of deli slices, so it's like a homemade sandwich you might make with awesome leftovers — but wildly better than I'd make for myself.

Heads up: The pickles served on the side are the real deal. Sour to the max, so tread lightly.

Where and when: Mockingbird is open 11am–2pm and 5–8pm Wednesday and Thursday, 11am–2pm and 5–9pm Friday, 10am–2pm and 5–8pm Saturday and 10am–2pm Sunday at 1466 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.