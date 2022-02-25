Mockingbird Kitchen captures homemade feeling with hefty sandwiches
Sometimes we get lunch together to talk about this newsletter.
- We recently ate at Mockingbird Kitchen in Fayetteville, which was a first-time visit for Alex.
The scene: Mockingbird is good for a casual lunch, even serving $12 light lunch combos. But it can get elevated fast with dinner entrees like Atlantic salmon or Ropa Vieja, tender braised beef cooked in a tomato, olive, caper and red wine sauce served over grits and topped with lemon.
Alex's verdict: The turkey melt with a kale caesar salad was the right choice. I cannot unlearn what the combination of melted brie and apricot butter with turkey tastes like. And I will definitely be back to try brunch.
Worth's verdict: The half club sandwich and a house salad combo was a perfect lunch. Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and a "secret sauce" (an aioli) on house focaccia make the sandwich hearty without being heavy.
- Mockingbird uses meat instead of deli slices, so it's like a homemade sandwich you might make with awesome leftovers — but wildly better than I'd make for myself.
- Heads up: The pickles served on the side are the real deal. Sour to the max, so tread lightly.
Where and when: Mockingbird is open 11am–2pm and 5–8pm Wednesday and Thursday, 11am–2pm and 5–9pm Friday, 10am–2pm and 5–8pm Saturday and 10am–2pm Sunday at 1466 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.
