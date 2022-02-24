The Momentary adds new events as it enters third year
Crystal Bridges' sister museum is gearing up for more festivals and events in the coming year.
Driving the news: The museum hosted a two-year "birthday party" Tuesday at its Tower Bar, where museum leaders reflected on what the museum has accomplished so far and discussed future plans.
Context: The Momentary got off to a rocky start, having to close because of the pandemic just weeks after opening in February 2020. It's since bounced back with art exhibits, concerts, the opening of the Tower Bar, yoga classes and a bluegrass music festival.
What's happening: In addition to the second FreshGrass music festival returning this spring, the Momentary has an electronic music festival on deck for October that will include artists from nine countries, music and festivals said programmer Argeo Ascani.
Yes, and: A performance art festival, Live in America, will take place June 1–12.
- It will bring in groups from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Puerto Rico, Sumter County in Alabama and the Juárez–El Paso area on the Texas-Mexico border as well as NWA, said dance and theater programmer Cynthia Post Hunt.
- The festival is funded by the Walton Family Foundation, and it's free to attend.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.