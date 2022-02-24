The Momentary adds new events as it enters third year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Crystal Bridges' sister museum is gearing up for more festivals and events in the coming year.

Driving the news: The museum hosted a two-year "birthday party" Tuesday at its Tower Bar, where museum leaders reflected on what the museum has accomplished so far and discussed future plans.

Context: The Momentary got off to a rocky start, having to close because of the pandemic just weeks after opening in February 2020. It's since bounced back with art exhibits, concerts, the opening of the Tower Bar, yoga classes and a bluegrass music festival.

What's happening: In addition to the second FreshGrass music festival returning this spring, the Momentary has an electronic music festival on deck for October that will include artists from nine countries, music and festivals said programmer Argeo Ascani.

Yes, and: A performance art festival, Live in America, will take place June 1–12.