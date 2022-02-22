NWA City Council items to watch this week

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers city councils meet tonight. Here's what you need to know.

Springdale will consider becoming a member of the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), the arts nonprofit arm of the Northwest Arkansas Council intended to be a regional resource for the arts.

Details: If approved, the city will pay $26,440 for a one-year membership, according to city documents. The membership includes access to resources such as consulting services for improving community arts, help with fundraising and grants and learning opportunities.

Context: The city of Rogers, which has made strides in ramping up arts and culture over the past few years, also has a membership with CACHE.

Springdale will also decide whether to issue $10.2 million in bonds to Today's Power, Inc. to help finance the construction of a solar energy project.

Context: Today's Power is owned by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and wants to develop a solar project for the Springdale school district next to Sonora Middle School.

Bentonville will decide whether to support putting in an art installation at Train Station Park.

Details: A rendering of the work, "Found" by Tim Jorgenson, shows letters spelling "Bentonville" piled on top of each other. The project will cost the city $35,000 for production, installation and the artist's fee.

Rogers will vote to replace a traffic signal at the intersection of West Hudson Road and North Second Street that was lost in an accident in January.

Details: The contract with All Services Electric, Inc. could be up to $51,144.

Go to the meetings: Springdale at 6pm at the new criminal justice building on Spring Street; Bentonville at 6pm at the Community Development building on Southwest A St.; Rogers at 6:30pm at City Hall on West Chestnut Street.