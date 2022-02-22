NWA City Council items to watch this week
Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers city councils meet tonight. Here's what you need to know.
Springdale will consider becoming a member of the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), the arts nonprofit arm of the Northwest Arkansas Council intended to be a regional resource for the arts.
- Details: If approved, the city will pay $26,440 for a one-year membership, according to city documents. The membership includes access to resources such as consulting services for improving community arts, help with fundraising and grants and learning opportunities.
- Context: The city of Rogers, which has made strides in ramping up arts and culture over the past few years, also has a membership with CACHE.
Springdale will also decide whether to issue $10.2 million in bonds to Today's Power, Inc. to help finance the construction of a solar energy project.
- Context: Today's Power is owned by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and wants to develop a solar project for the Springdale school district next to Sonora Middle School.
Bentonville will decide whether to support putting in an art installation at Train Station Park.
- Details: A rendering of the work, "Found" by Tim Jorgenson, shows letters spelling "Bentonville" piled on top of each other. The project will cost the city $35,000 for production, installation and the artist's fee.
Rogers will vote to replace a traffic signal at the intersection of West Hudson Road and North Second Street that was lost in an accident in January.
- Details: The contract with All Services Electric, Inc. could be up to $51,144.
Go to the meetings: Springdale at 6pm at the new criminal justice building on Spring Street; Bentonville at 6pm at the Community Development building on Southwest A St.; Rogers at 6:30pm at City Hall on West Chestnut Street.
