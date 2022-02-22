Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The orecchiette. There were not leftovers. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I've scouted out NWA's newest Italian restaurant, Isabellas Italian in Fayetteville, that opened last week.

Background: This upscale, dinner-only restaurant is the latest project by Todd and Nickki Golden, who own Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop in Fayetteville.

In fact, Isabellas is in the former home of TJ's Sandwich Shop, before it moved across the street to the building previously occupied by KFC at the corner of Rolling Hills Drive and College Avenue.

What it is: They definitely had some fun putting this menu together. With the exception of a few familiar classics like lasagna and chicken parmesan, it's not exactly basic Italian.

Instead, you can find dishes like veal Isabella — a roasted veal New York strip served with grilled eggplant, portobello mushrooms, fontina cheese, port wine marinara, roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives.

What to order: The orecchiette — spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers in a white sauce.

And for you cheese-lovers, the beggars' purses dish is a ricotta-and-mozzarella-stuffed pasta that does not disappoint.

Of note: Even though there's no cocktail or dessert menu, they've got 'em. Just ask.

Where and when: It's open 5–8:30pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 5–9pm Friday and Saturday at 908 E. Rolling Hills Drive in Fayetteville.