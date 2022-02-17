Where things stand with renovations, expansions and repairs at XNA
The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport has been trying to step it up lately, with rebranding, new construction, and adding a slew of new direct flights over the past few years.
Details: XNA's Operations Committee met Wednesday and gave updates on several of the airport's projects:
- Work on a new $2.1 million maintenance building started this month and is expected to be completed in May.
- A taxiway renovation is set to start in March and be completed in December. Federal Aviation Administration grants will fund the $10 million project.
- Gate projects, such as adding a gate and buying a passenger boarding bridge, are on deck for April through December. The cost is $5.2 million.
- Indoor air quality improvements are expected to cost $745,000. They are set for April through August.
What's next: XNA has other projects up its sleeve for this year, including:
- Pavement maintenance. $1 million
- Entrance monument signs. $400,000
- Airfield pavement repairs. $300,000
- Runway shoulder reseal. $$350,000
- Electric vehicle charging stations. $78,000
- Vestibule door replacement at the east and west entrances. $75,000
- Adding Einstein's Bagels inside the airport. $20,000
- Traffic control signage. $20,000
- New air traffic control tower. Cost estimates should come in in April.
Of note: The new skybridge that will connect the parking deck to the second floor of the terminal is on hold for now. It will be bid out in conjunction with the lobby renovation, which includes baggage claim improvements.
What to watch: The airport is also a step closer to purchasing land for future expansion.
- The Operations Committee voted to recommend that the full board approve the purchase of 83 acres off of Northeast Pinalto Road, bordering existing airport property to the northwest, for $1.4 million.
- The committee also gave its blessing to purchase about 21 acres that border existing airport property to the southwest. The exact price is TBD.
