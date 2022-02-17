Where things stand with renovations, expansions and repairs at XNA

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport has been trying to step it up lately, with rebranding, new construction, and adding a slew of new direct flights over the past few years.

Details: XNA's Operations Committee met Wednesday and gave updates on several of the airport's projects:

Work on a new $2.1 million maintenance building started this month and is expected to be completed in May.

A taxiway renovation is set to start in March and be completed in December. Federal Aviation Administration grants will fund the $10 million project.

Gate projects, such as adding a gate and buying a passenger boarding bridge, are on deck for April through December. The cost is $5.2 million.

Indoor air quality improvements are expected to cost $745,000. They are set for April through August.

What's next: XNA has other projects up its sleeve for this year, including:

Pavement maintenance. $1 million

Entrance monument signs. $400,000

Airfield pavement repairs. $300,000

Runway shoulder reseal. $$350,000

Electric vehicle charging stations. $78,000

Vestibule door replacement at the east and west entrances. $75,000

Adding Einstein's Bagels inside the airport. $20,000

Traffic control signage. $20,000

New air traffic control tower. Cost estimates should come in in April.

Of note: The new skybridge that will connect the parking deck to the second floor of the terminal is on hold for now. It will be bid out in conjunction with the lobby renovation, which includes baggage claim improvements.

What to watch: The airport is also a step closer to purchasing land for future expansion.