Get your bagel fix at Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.'s food truck
Worth here. Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. has been in Benton County for several years.
- But its food truck in Fayetteville is a relatively new addition.
The setup: I'm no New Yorker, but I'm skeptical of most bagel places. Generally, the chains make something that's more like round bread than what I think of as a bagel.
- So I put off trying OMB for a while.
- But recently, hunger dictated a stop by the truck for a breakfast sandwich of egg, cheddar cheese and bacon on a wheat bagel.
The verdict: Again, I'm no New Yorker, but this is perhaps the best-tasting, textured bagel I've had in the middle part of America.
- It was crispy without being hard; chewy without being doughy.
- There's something about really good bread that makes life just that much sweeter.
I've heard that the cream cheese is a hit, too. I'll have to give that a chance after burning off this one.
