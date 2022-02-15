1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Get your bagel fix at Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.'s food truck

Worth Sparkman
A bagel breakfast sandwich held up in front of a food truck
A wheat breakfast bagel with egg, cheddar cheese and bacon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Worth here. Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. has been in Benton County for several years.

  • But its food truck in Fayetteville is a relatively new addition.

The setup: I'm no New Yorker, but I'm skeptical of most bagel places. Generally, the chains make something that's more like round bread than what I think of as a bagel.

  • So I put off trying OMB for a while.
  • But recently, hunger dictated a stop by the truck for a breakfast sandwich of egg, cheddar cheese and bacon on a wheat bagel.

The verdict: Again, I'm no New Yorker, but this is perhaps the best-tasting, textured bagel I've had in the middle part of America.

  • It was crispy without being hard; chewy without being doughy.
  • There's something about really good bread that makes life just that much sweeter.

I've heard that the cream cheese is a hit, too. I'll have to give that a chance after burning off this one.

