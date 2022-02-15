Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Worth here. Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. has been in Benton County for several years.

But its food truck in Fayetteville is a relatively new addition.

The setup: I'm no New Yorker, but I'm skeptical of most bagel places. Generally, the chains make something that's more like round bread than what I think of as a bagel.

So I put off trying OMB for a while.

But recently, hunger dictated a stop by the truck for a breakfast sandwich of egg, cheddar cheese and bacon on a wheat bagel.

The verdict: Again, I'm no New Yorker, but this is perhaps the best-tasting, textured bagel I've had in the middle part of America.

It was crispy without being hard; chewy without being doughy.

There's something about really good bread that makes life just that much sweeter.

I've heard that the cream cheese is a hit, too. I'll have to give that a chance after burning off this one.