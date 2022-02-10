Custard or Italian ice? At The Happy Wagon, you don't have to choose

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lots of flavor in one little container. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex, here. I'm a sucker for ice cream and all things that resemble ice cream.

What's happening: The Happy Wagon inside the 8th Street Market in Bentonville is serving up "gelati" — a swirl of vanilla custard and Italian ice of the flavor of your choice — as well as shakes and floats.

The verdict: I'm officially a fan of gelati. The combination of light Italian ice with not-as-light custard is a nice mix. It satisfies your sweet tooth without being too heavy.

Try the white peach, even if that's not your go-to flavor.

They pile those cups high, so the mini is plenty.

Hours and location: 11am–2pm and 4–8pm Monday through Friday, 11am–8pm Saturday inside 8th Street Market at 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville.