2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Custard or Italian ice? At The Happy Wagon, you don't have to choose

Alex Golden
photo of gelati
Lots of flavor in one little container. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex, here. I'm a sucker for ice cream and all things that resemble ice cream.

What's happening: The Happy Wagon inside the 8th Street Market in Bentonville is serving up "gelati" — a swirl of vanilla custard and Italian ice of the flavor of your choice — as well as shakes and floats.

The verdict: I'm officially a fan of gelati. The combination of light Italian ice with not-as-light custard is a nice mix. It satisfies your sweet tooth without being too heavy.

  • Try the white peach, even if that's not your go-to flavor.
  • They pile those cups high, so the mini is plenty.

Hours and location: 11am–2pm and 4–8pm Monday through Friday, 11am–8pm Saturday inside 8th Street Market at 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville.

