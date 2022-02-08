Bee's Style in Fayetteville serves up irresistible chicken fried rice

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I like chicken fried rice almost as much as barbecue and burgers.

The setup: I have a go-to food truck (Ying Chang Hmong Chinese Hot Food), but when I saw Bee's Style: Egg Rolls & Fried Rice on West Avenue in Fayetteville, I had to stop.

It seemed like the owner was proud of a very specific thing, so that's what I got.

Chicken fried rice ($8.50) and an order of egg rolls ($5).

The verdict: It's enough food for two people.

And it was fantastic.

The rice is a tad sweeter than what I'm used to, but I couldn't stop eating.

Bee's is one of my new favorite trucks, and I will be a stop this spring when I'm on the bike.

Yes, and: For those of you who like it, Bee's has a selection of bubble tea.