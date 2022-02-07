Signature Bank to expand, carve Latino niche

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Signature Bank of Arkansas plans to open a location in east Rogers dedicated to Spanish-speaking patrons.

The location's logo, signage and documents will feature Spanish as the primary language and staff will be fluent in Spanish, CEO and President Gary Head told Axios.

Driving the news: The Fayetteville-based bank is looking for a location now and plans to open it in the coming months.

The big picture: The Hispanic population growth rate in the Northwest Arkansas metro area was 44.6% from 2010 to 2020. That's compared to 23% for the U.S. during that decade.

Signature will work with consulting firm Serve2Perform to place Latino members of the community on boards that advise the bank's various markets (Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale).

Yes, and: As other banks close or divest of brick and mortar locations, Signature is leaning into its community banking roots by expanding its physical presence.

The bank has an application pending with the Arkansas State Bank Department to open a branch in Jonesboro, tentatively set for Feb. 14.

Jonesboro will be the bank's ninth physical location.

Flashback: In September, Signature announced it would open a new branch in Harrison, its first foray into Boone County and its eighth location.

By the numbers: The bank's holding company, White River Bancshares Co., recently reported record earnings of more than $7 million for 2021.

What they're saying: The Latino-focused branch was an idea Head intended to explore after founding the bank in 2005. But the housing and financial crisis of 2008 — and the subsequent recovery — derailed some early plans.