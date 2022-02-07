24 mins ago - Things to Do

NWA in pictures: More February snow

Worth Sparkman
Snow-beings in a park.
Snow people are the most commonly seen artifacts from the "snow play" culture.

I took Sunday afternoon to engage in an anthropological expedition.

  • The subject was the exceptionally rare cultural pop-up phenomenon I've dubbed "snow play."
  • Unfortunately, all that was left of the civilization when I arrived were a few well-crafted artifacts that will disappear in the coming days.

Some are documented here for your scrutiny and enjoyment.

Snow people and a fort made of snow.
Snow henge is a temporary cluster of features made by the pop-up culture.
A small snow person with twigs for arms.
A short snow person. Do they make images in their own likeness?
Foot prints in the snow.
Criss-crossing footprints prove the "snow play" people were here and show their apparent lack of coordination.
A knit cap sits atop a fence post.
One of the "snow play" people surely shivered all the way home without their "hat."
An igloo sits on grass half hidden by snow
A dwelling fashioned exclusively of snow.
