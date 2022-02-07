NWA in pictures: More February snow
I took Sunday afternoon to engage in an anthropological expedition.
- The subject was the exceptionally rare cultural pop-up phenomenon I've dubbed "snow play."
- Unfortunately, all that was left of the civilization when I arrived were a few well-crafted artifacts that will disappear in the coming days.
Some are documented here for your scrutiny and enjoyment.
