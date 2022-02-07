NWA in pictures: More February snow

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I took Sunday afternoon to engage in an anthropological expedition.

The subject was the exceptionally rare cultural pop-up phenomenon I've dubbed "snow play."

Unfortunately, all that was left of the civilization when I arrived were a few well-crafted artifacts that will disappear in the coming days.

Some are documented here for your scrutiny and enjoyment.

Snow henge is a temporary cluster of features made by the pop-up culture.

A short snow person. Do they make images in their own likeness?

Criss-crossing footprints prove the "snow play" people were here and show their apparent lack of coordination.

One of the "snow play" people surely shivered all the way home without their "hat."