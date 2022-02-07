Nonprofit provides financial boost to low-income health care students

Springdale-based nonprofit Excellerate Foundation is working to give low-income and nontraditional students a leg up through its new program, Upskill NWA.

Why it matters: The program is designed to help fill jobs in health care, an area of increasing need in NWA.

The program gives financial assistance to people pursuing careers in fields such as nursing so they don't have to split time between a job and school and can finish faster, Jeff Webster, president and CEO of Excellerate Foundation, tells Axios.

Driving the news: The city of Springdale may give more than $2.8 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act money to Upskill NWA. The city council will vote on the matter Tuesday.

The big picture: Excellerate has plans in motion to help the Northwest Technical Institute construct a new building for students in medical programs and NorthWest Arkansas Community College expand its Washington County campus.

Of $15 million needed, Excellerate has committed $5 million. Washington County approved $2.9 million for the foundation, $1 million of which will go to infrastructure, and the rest of which will go to Upskill NWA.

If Springdale approves the money Tuesday, $2 million will go toward infrastructure, and the rest will go to programming.

State of play: Upskill NWA already has its first round of 100 participants, who must earn less than 80% of the area median income to be considered. The program may accept nonmedical students in the future, but right now the focus is the medical field.

How it works: Washington Regional, Mercy, Northwest Health, Arkansas Children's and Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas have all agreed to pay for a third of the financial assistance for students who agree to work at their respective hospitals or clinics for at least two years, Webster says.

What they're saying: Washington Regional will hire more nurse educators in order to train the additional nursing students that are expected as a result of Upskill NWA, spokesperson Natalie Hardin tells Axios.