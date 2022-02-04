5 unique date ideas in NW Arkansas Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Get creative on your next date night with these five ideas. Try local wines at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale or Tontitown Winery. Have fun and games at Arkadia Retrocade in Fayetteville. Go for a romantic walk around the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Create a masterpiece together at Painting with a Twist in Bentonville. Check out this couples class Feb. 13. Take your date to Undercroft, the bar under the Preacher's Son in Bentonville, for some mood lighting, great cocktails and an upscale vibe.

