5 unique date ideas in NW Arkansas
Get creative on your next date night with these five ideas.
- Try local wines at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale or Tontitown Winery.
- Have fun and games at Arkadia Retrocade in Fayetteville.
- Go for a romantic walk around the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.
- Create a masterpiece together at Painting with a Twist in Bentonville. Check out this couples class Feb. 13.
- Take your date to Undercroft, the bar under the Preacher's Son in Bentonville, for some mood lighting, great cocktails and an upscale vibe.
