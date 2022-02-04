NWA florists prepare for the Valentine's Day rush

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Yes, flowers are still a thing. Whether they're expected or not, many people choose to represent their love as delicate petals that wither quickly.

Why it matters: Valentine's Day is the single busiest occasion for florists, and most of Arkansas' estimated 200 florists are small businesses.

By the numbers: While candy and cards lead gift-givers' intended Valentine's Day list (56% and 40%, respectively), flowers come in third at 37%. The numbers are from a January survey of more than 7,700 U.S. adults by the National Retail Federation.

What they're saying: Ben Flowers — yes, that's his real name — a manager Bloom Flowers & Gifts in Bentonville, says business is brisk this time of year.

On an average day, the shop may make 20 to 40 deliveries, he says.

For about three days leading up to Valentine's Day, the shop will do 100 or more each day.

"It definitely carries us through the winter," Flowers says of the holiday.

Of note: Just like everything these days, there's a supply chain issue with fresh-cut flowers. If you want to send some to your sweetie, don't wait until the last minute.