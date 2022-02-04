33 mins ago - Business

5 gift ideas for your Valentine in Northwest Arkansas

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of a heart wrapping paper with a bow and a tag with the Axios A on it.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Looking for something a little different to give your Valentine? Here are a few ideas to get you started.

  1. Love is a battlefield — Grab a specialty curated candy box or tapas tray from Noble Graze in Fayetteville, $18-$78.
  2. See the music — Have their favorite song turned into a uniquely colorful wall hanging at Soundscape Studio in Fayetteville, $50.
  3. Scrub-a-dub-dub — Anything one needs to spruce up and feel like a Valentine's Day rose is available at NWA's Urban Bath & Body Company, starting at $8.
  4. Put your heart in — Heart and stripe-themed glycerin soap is available from Bentonville's Diamond State Soap via Etsy, $6.
  5. Tell them how you feel — Let them know they’re a hot pepper or shout that you love them with these cards from Dandy Roll in Rogers, $5.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more