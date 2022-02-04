5 gift ideas for your Valentine in Northwest Arkansas
Looking for something a little different to give your Valentine? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
- Love is a battlefield — Grab a specialty curated candy box or tapas tray from Noble Graze in Fayetteville, $18-$78.
- See the music — Have their favorite song turned into a uniquely colorful wall hanging at Soundscape Studio in Fayetteville, $50.
- Scrub-a-dub-dub — Anything one needs to spruce up and feel like a Valentine's Day rose is available at NWA's Urban Bath & Body Company, starting at $8.
- Put your heart in — Heart and stripe-themed glycerin soap is available from Bentonville's Diamond State Soap via Etsy, $6.
- Tell them how you feel — Let them know they’re a hot pepper or shout that you love them with these cards from Dandy Roll in Rogers, $5.
