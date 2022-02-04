33 mins ago - Things to Do

2 romantic Airbnbs in Eureka Springs

Alex Golden

For those of you looking to level up for Valentine’s Day, consider an overnight trip to Eureka Springs. It’s charming and whimsical and a staple for lovebirds for a reason.

  • Here are two ideas for where to stay for your next romantic Eureka Springs getaway.
1. Tiny mountain home

For $118 per night plus fees, you can stay at his 400-square-foot tiny home with mountain views with easy access to the Kings River.

photo of airbnb living area
One room, plenty of space. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
photo of airbnb exterior
We told you it was a getaway. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
photo of airbnb porch
And it comes with a spacious patio. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Lovers’ cabin

Stay in a log cabin totally made for couples, including a heart-shaped tub. $213 per night plus fees.

photo of exterior
OK, that's just adorable. Photo courtesy of Patrick Burnett/Sherwood Court
photo of tub
Yes, that is a heart-shaped jacuzzi tub for those who really want to lean into the cheesiness. Photo courtesy of Patrick Burnett/Sherwood Court
photo of living area
A space for two. Photo courtesy of Patrick Burnett/Sherwood Court
