2 romantic Airbnbs in Eureka Springs

For those of you looking to level up for Valentine’s Day, consider an overnight trip to Eureka Springs. It’s charming and whimsical and a staple for lovebirds for a reason.

Here are two ideas for where to stay for your next romantic Eureka Springs getaway.

1. Tiny mountain home

For $118 per night plus fees, you can stay at his 400-square-foot tiny home with mountain views with easy access to the Kings River.

One room, plenty of space. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

We told you it was a getaway. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

And it comes with a spacious patio. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

2. Lovers’ cabin

Stay in a log cabin totally made for couples, including a heart-shaped tub. $213 per night plus fees.

OK, that's just adorable. Photo courtesy of Patrick Burnett/Sherwood Court

Yes, that is a heart-shaped jacuzzi tub for those who really want to lean into the cheesiness. Photo courtesy of Patrick Burnett/Sherwood Court