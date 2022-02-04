2 romantic Airbnbs in Eureka Springs
For those of you looking to level up for Valentine’s Day, consider an overnight trip to Eureka Springs. It’s charming and whimsical and a staple for lovebirds for a reason.
- Here are two ideas for where to stay for your next romantic Eureka Springs getaway.
1. Tiny mountain home
For $118 per night plus fees, you can stay at his 400-square-foot tiny home with mountain views with easy access to the Kings River.
2. Lovers’ cabin
Stay in a log cabin totally made for couples, including a heart-shaped tub. $213 per night plus fees.
