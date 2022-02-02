Snow in NWA: Stay off the roads for a few days

Prepare to be inside for the next few days as a wintry mix hits NWA starting this morning.

What's happening: Ray Sondag, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, tells Axios that NWA can expect about 2 to 5 inches of snow from now until Friday morning.

NWA is likely to see more ice to the south and more snow to the north, but residents should expect treacherous conditions all over, he says.

What they're saying: "Stay home, stay safe, stay warm, stay off the roadways. Let us get out there and do the job that you have hired us to do," Dave Parker, spokesperson for Arkansas Department of Transportation, said during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's news conference on Tuesday.

Threat level: Michael Waddle, director of emergency management for Benton County, tells Axios that if you absolutely must drive, make sure someone knows where you are and when you’re expected to be at your destination so they’ll know if they should check on you or call for help.

He also recommends making sure your gas tank is full and you have an emergency kit and a blanket.

Waddle reminds residents that they shouldn’t bring their charcoal grills inside or other things that can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, and keep heaters on flat surfaces and away from high-traffic areas.

Of note: All four of the largest school districts will not have in-person classes today because of the weather, KNWA reports.

What's next: Gov. Asa Hutchinson has already signed an executive order allocating $250,000 in anticipated recovery efforts, he announced Tuesday during a news conference.