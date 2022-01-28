49 mins ago - Real Estate

Mountain-top castle in the Ozarks asks $4.8M

Worth Sparkman
Dromborg Castle, located at 2991 S. City Lake Rd. in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo: Courtesy Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Castle Dromborg, at 2991 S. City Lake Road. in Fayetteville. Photo: Keller Williams Market Pro Realty

Finished in 2008, this one-of-a-kind home — known as the Dromborg — is inspired by Scottish castles of the 13th century. It was built with more than 4,000 tons of native stone, hand-fitted by craftsmen.

  • It would make a great investment for a winery, according to the real estate agent.
  • It could be yours for only $4.8 million.
The exact address is 2991 S. City Lake Road, Fayetteville

At 8,825 square feet and four stories, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a six car garage.

Luxury touches: Ceiling vaults from 14 to 26 feet in the 2,200 square-foot great room, an eight-burner Viking range, a 24-by-32 foot library with natural cherry moulding, a commercial-grade elevator, men's lounge and a room dedicated to maps.

Coolest room: The fourth floor observation deck with fireplace, heated floors, and unparalleled views of the Ozarks.

Other highlights: There's an onsite electric generator, a golf green with three tee boxes, a half-acre pond and short five-minute drive to downtown Fayetteville.

Listed by: Katherine Hudson at Keller Williams Market Pro Realty.

Dromborg Castle, located at 2991 S. City Lake Rd. in Fayetteville, Ark.
Castle Dromborg. Photo: Courtesy Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Dromborg Castle, located at 2991 S. City Lake Rd. in Fayetteville, Ark.
Castle Dromborg. Photo: Courtesy Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Dromborg Castle, located at 2991 S. City Lake Rd. in Fayetteville, Ark.
Castle Dromborg. Photo: Courtesy Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Dromborg Castle, located at 2991 S. City Lake Rd. in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo: Courtesty Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Castle Dromborg. Photo: Courtesy Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Dromborg Castle, located at 2991 S. City Lake Rd. in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo: Courtesty Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
Castle Dromborg. Photo: Courtesy Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
