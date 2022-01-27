Rogers expands drinking and entertainment district

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here's where you can drink outdoors in Rogers. Map courtesy of City of Rogers

Rogers' Railyard Entertainment District just got bigger and boozier.

What's happening: The Rogers City Council voted Tuesday to extend the boundaries of the district downtown to include Nola's Pantry, The Tipsy Donut and The Listening Room, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

This means a total of 19 businesses now participate in the district.

Others include Havana Tropical Grill, Ozark Beer Company, Yeyo's, The Foreman, Onyx, Moonbroch Brewing Company, Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill, Victory Theater, Parkside Public, The Five6, The Rail, Levi's Gastrolounge, Iron Horse, Club Frisco, Las Palmas and Butterfield Stage.

Context: Entertainment districts are allowed thanks to Act 812, a state law passed in 2019 that gives cities the authority to create areas where people can legally drink as long as they stay within set boundaries.

Zoom out: Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale also have entertainment districts. Bentonville's is at Eighth Street Market, and Fayetteville and Springdale's districts are in their downtowns.