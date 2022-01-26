Arkansas rejected over 600 vanity license plates in 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Arkansas is fine with drivers expressing themselves, but hundreds of foul-mouthed Arkansans were denied personalized license plates in 2021.

By the numbers: The state received 4,988 applications for personalized license plates in 2021. Of those, 4,371 were approved and 617 were denied, Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, told Axios.

We don't know exactly which ones people applied for, but we don't recommend applying for OMFG or NUDIST, for example. We'll leave most of the list to your imagination.

How it works: The Department of Finance and Administration's division of motor vehicles has a lengthy list of banned personalized license plates. If you apply for a plate on the banned list, it will automatically get denied.

Yes, but: A few creative drivers request plates that aren't explicitly banned but still get denied by the division's leadership. In rare cases, plates are recalled because of complaints, Hardin said.