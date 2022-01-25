Input sought on Arkansas' new monument protection law

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The confederate soldier statue that formerly was in the center of the Bentonville square. Photo: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty images

The public is invited to provide input on proposed rules for the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act of 2021, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported.

Why it matters: Some of the historical monuments the legislation seeks to protect celebrate the Confederacy. Many see these as embracing the violent, racist ideology that drove the Civil War.

Calls for the removal of Confederate monuments have gained momentum across the country since the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Context: The act became law in April. It prohibits removal, relocation, alteration or renaming of a memorial on public property.

Public entities can petition for a waiver if the monument will be moved or relocated for more than 60 days.

Driving the news: Arkansas Heritage drafted the rules that would provide guidelines for how the Historical Monument Protection Act is executed.

The rules outline a waiver process, define what an historical monument is and provide guidance on preservation of monuments.

The public has until February 17 to provide comments.

Flashback: As of 2020, there were 39 Confederate monuments throughout Arkansas, including the Texas Monument at the Pea Ridge battlefield in NWA.

In September 2020, a 112-year old monument of a generic Confederate soldier was removed from the downtown Bentonville square.