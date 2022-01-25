25 mins ago - News

Input sought on Arkansas' new monument protection law

Worth Sparkman
A generic confederate soldier statue that formerly was in the center of the Bentonville square.
The confederate soldier statue that formerly was in the center of the Bentonville square. Photo: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty images

The public is invited to provide input on proposed rules for the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act of 2021, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported.

Why it matters: Some of the historical monuments the legislation seeks to protect celebrate the Confederacy. Many see these as embracing the violent, racist ideology that drove the Civil War.

  • Calls for the removal of Confederate monuments have gained momentum across the country since the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Context: The act became law in April. It prohibits removal, relocation, alteration or renaming of a memorial on public property.

  • Public entities can petition for a waiver if the monument will be moved or relocated for more than 60 days.

Driving the news: Arkansas Heritage drafted the rules that would provide guidelines for how the Historical Monument Protection Act is executed.

  • The rules outline a waiver process, define what an historical monument is and provide guidance on preservation of monuments.
  • The public has until February 17 to provide comments.

Flashback: As of 2020, there were 39 Confederate monuments throughout Arkansas, including the Texas Monument at the Pea Ridge battlefield in NWA.

In September 2020, a 112-year old monument of a generic Confederate soldier was removed from the downtown Bentonville square.

