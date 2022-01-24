Hot homes: 3 houses for sale in NW Arkansas starting at $345K
From a mountain biker's dream spot to a low-maintenance lake home, here are three cool homes on the market right now.
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville — $345,000
Why we love it: Location. It's a very short ride to the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve.
- Realtor: Ashley Fox at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette
- Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,022 square feet
- Notable features: Walkable to schools, walk-in closets, open floor plan
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville — $425,000
Why we love it: New construction that's move-in ready in the heart of east Fayetteville.
- Realtor: Jody Cohen at Keller Williams
- Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,554 square feet
- Notable features: Walk-in shower, walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings on first floor, near Root Elementary School and parks
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers — $450,000
Why we love it: A covered back porch with a view of Beaver Lake.
- Neighborhood: Heritage Bay
- Realtor: Lisa Fisher at Lindsey & Associates
- Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,480 square feet
- Notable features: Walk-in shower, stainless steel appliances, access to an indoor pool
The real estate market in NWA is white-hot. Got tips on great homes for sale? Email [email protected] with Real Estate in the subject line.
