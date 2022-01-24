Hot homes: 3 houses for sale in NW Arkansas starting at $345K

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

From a mountain biker's dream spot to a low-maintenance lake home, here are three cool homes on the market right now.

Why we love it: Location. It's a very short ride to the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve.

Realtor: Ashley Fox at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette

Ashley Fox at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,022 square feet

4 bed, 2 bath, 2,022 square feet Notable features: Walkable to schools, walk-in closets, open floor plan

3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville. Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell Banker Harris McHaney Faucette

3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville. Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell Banker Harris McHaney Faucette

3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville. Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell Banker Harris McHaney Faucette

Why we love it: New construction that's move-in ready in the heart of east Fayetteville.

Realtor: Jody Cohen at Keller Williams

Jody Cohen at Keller Williams Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,554 square feet

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,554 square feet Notable features: Walk-in shower, walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings on first floor, near Root Elementary School and parks

1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams

1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams

1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams

Why we love it: A covered back porch with a view of Beaver Lake.

Neighborhood: Heritage Bay

Heritage Bay Realtor: Lisa Fisher at Lindsey & Associates

Lisa Fisher at Lindsey & Associates Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,480 square feet

3 bed, 2 bath, 1,480 square feet Notable features: Walk-in shower, stainless steel appliances, access to an indoor pool

16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates

16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates

16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates

The real estate market in NWA is white-hot. Got tips on great homes for sale? Email [email protected] with Real Estate in the subject line.