2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 3 houses for sale in NW Arkansas starting at $345K

Worth Sparkman
exterior of a house
This newbuild is for sale in east Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams

From a mountain biker's dream spot to a low-maintenance lake home, here are three cool homes on the market right now.

3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville — $345,000

Why we love it: Location. It's a very short ride to the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve.

  • Realtor: Ashley Fox at Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette
  • Specs: 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,022 square feet
  • Notable features: Walkable to schools, walk-in closets, open floor plan
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville. Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell Banker Harris McHaney Faucette
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville. Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell Banker Harris McHaney Faucette
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville
3203 NW Alberta St., Bentonville. Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell Banker Harris McHaney Faucette
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville — $425,000

Why we love it: New construction that's move-in ready in the heart of east Fayetteville.

  • Realtor: Jody Cohen at Keller Williams
  • Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,554 square feet
  • Notable features: Walk-in shower, walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings on first floor, near Root Elementary School and parks
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams
1622 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers — $450,000

Why we love it: A covered back porch with a view of Beaver Lake.

  • Neighborhood: Heritage Bay
  • Realtor: Lisa Fisher at Lindsey & Associates
  • Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,480 square feet
  • Notable features: Walk-in shower, stainless steel appliances, access to an indoor pool
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates
16794 Heritage Bay Road B-1, Rogers. Photo courtesy of Lindsey & Associates

The real estate market in NWA is white-hot. Got tips on great homes for sale? Email [email protected] with Real Estate in the subject line.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more