Fayetteville coffee shop serves a must-try latte

Alex Golden
cup of coffee with milk and cream in a pattern on top
The oat lavender latte is the way to go. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Fayetteville has a hidden gem of a coffee shop no one told me about. But I won’t keep such a secret.

The scene: Old Pine Coffee Roasters is tucked away in a strip mall on Mall Avenue across from Noodles Italian Kitchen.

  • It feels cozy and casual — definitely a place to camp out while studying or working.
  • There's also a shelf of board games and kids' toys, a kids' table and beautiful patio seating.

1 cool thing: The Razorback Greenway is right in Old Pine's backyard, so you can park your bike and take a break.

What to order: These people know how to make a latte. Try the lavender oat latte and the canela latte with honey and cinnamon for $4-$6 depending on size.

Read more about NWA's food and drink scene here.

