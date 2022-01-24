Fayetteville coffee shop serves a must-try latte

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Fayetteville has a hidden gem of a coffee shop no one told me about. But I won’t keep such a secret.

The scene: Old Pine Coffee Roasters is tucked away in a strip mall on Mall Avenue across from Noodles Italian Kitchen.

It feels cozy and casual — definitely a place to camp out while studying or working.

There's also a shelf of board games and kids' toys, a kids' table and beautiful patio seating.

1 cool thing: The Razorback Greenway is right in Old Pine's backyard, so you can park your bike and take a break.

What to order: These people know how to make a latte. Try the lavender oat latte and the canela latte with honey and cinnamon for $4-$6 depending on size.

