4 great places for mocktails in Northwest Arkansas
Kudos to those of you who have made it this far into Dry January. Here are four favorite spots where you can have your pick of mocktails this month (or any month!).
1. Bordinos in Fayetteville
- Check out the spirit-free drink menu, which includes a lavender and rosemary martini, a cranberry mule and "taking names" with CBD, elderberry tonic, orange juice and soda water.
2. Theo's in Fayetteville
- This upscale restaurant’s bar offers two mocktails — the Tropic Thunder (orgeat, lemon, pineapple, habanero syrup) and the Elderberry Bramble (blackberries, lemon, simple syrup, elderberry tonic).
3. Night Owl Tavern in Bentonville
- For $5, you can tell the bartender your favorite flavors, and they'll mix up something nonalcoholic.
4. The Foreman in Rogers
- The menu boasts three classic mocktails — margarita, "gin" and tonic and negroni.
