Arkansas trooper pay lags behind neighbors
Starting pay for Arkansas State Police is the third-lowest when compared to its neighboring states, an Axios analysis found.
What's happening: Director of the Arkansas State Police, Bill Bryant, wants to raise the annual starting salary for troopers by $10,000 or more, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
- Bryant made comments to state lawmakers in a joint budget committee meeting Tuesday.
Why it matters: State police help ensure public safety on state and federal roads, often outside the jurisdiction of city police departments.
By the numbers: Starting pay for Arkansas recruits while they're in training is $42,537.
- Bryant told the committee he'd like to increase the pay to between $52,000 and $55,000.
- A trooper living in south Arkansas can move to Texas, which pays an overtime rate, and potentially make $100,000 in five years, he said.
Yes, and: There are 61 open positions, which is about 10% of the entire force.
- That may drop to 22 vacancies if all current recruits show up for training next week.
Flashback: Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week proposed increasing the general revenue budget to $78 million for state police, a $7.4 million increase.
What they're saying: Bryant told the committee the pay levels and increased scrutiny of law enforcement have reduced the number of applicants.
What to watch: Lawmakers will convene on Feb. 14 for a legislative session focused on the state budget. The state's fiscal year begins July 1.
