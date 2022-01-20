Arkansas trooper pay lags behind neighbors

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Starting pay for Arkansas State Police is the third-lowest when compared to its neighboring states, an Axios analysis found.

What's happening: Director of the Arkansas State Police, Bill Bryant, wants to raise the annual starting salary for troopers by $10,000 or more, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Bryant made comments to state lawmakers in a joint budget committee meeting Tuesday.

Why it matters: State police help ensure public safety on state and federal roads, often outside the jurisdiction of city police departments.

By the numbers: Starting pay for Arkansas recruits while they're in training is $42,537.

Bryant told the committee he'd like to increase the pay to between $52,000 and $55,000.

A trooper living in south Arkansas can move to Texas, which pays an overtime rate, and potentially make $100,000 in five years, he said.

Yes, and: There are 61 open positions, which is about 10% of the entire force.

That may drop to 22 vacancies if all current recruits show up for training next week.

Flashback: Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week proposed increasing the general revenue budget to $78 million for state police, a $7.4 million increase.

What they're saying: Bryant told the committee the pay levels and increased scrutiny of law enforcement have reduced the number of applicants.

What to watch: Lawmakers will convene on Feb. 14 for a legislative session focused on the state budget. The state's fiscal year begins July 1.