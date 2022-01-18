26 mins ago - Food and Drink

We tried the bicycle-themed bar and café in Bentonville

Alex Golden
Photo of flatbread
They didn't hold back on the toppings. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I have a confession: I don’t bike. (Please don’t exile me.) So, I drove to the Hub Bike Lounge in Bentonville for dinner.

What it is: The casual, bike-themed spot wants cyclists to stop and refuel. But it’s still worth checking out for nonenthusiasts.

  • You can also rent bicycles here or shop for apparel and accessories.

On the menu: It’s a lengthy selection of house cocktails and craft beers alongside an eclectic food menu — tacos, yellow coconut curry, a tuna poke bowl and a steak torta sandwich.

What to order: The flatbread. It's shareable and is piled with goat cheese, prosciutto, butternut squash, arugula, grapes and candied pecans.

  • And the full send margarita does not disappoint.

Details: 410 SW A St. in Bentonville. Hours: 8am–10pm Wednesday and Thursday, 8am–11pm Friday and Saturday and 8am–10pm Sunday.

Photo of steak torta
The steak torta with refried beans, pickled onion, sour cream and jalapeños. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
