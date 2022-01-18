We tried the bicycle-themed bar and café in Bentonville
I have a confession: I don’t bike. (Please don’t exile me.) So, I drove to the Hub Bike Lounge in Bentonville for dinner.
What it is: The casual, bike-themed spot wants cyclists to stop and refuel. But it’s still worth checking out for nonenthusiasts.
- You can also rent bicycles here or shop for apparel and accessories.
On the menu: It’s a lengthy selection of house cocktails and craft beers alongside an eclectic food menu — tacos, yellow coconut curry, a tuna poke bowl and a steak torta sandwich.
What to order: The flatbread. It's shareable and is piled with goat cheese, prosciutto, butternut squash, arugula, grapes and candied pecans.
- And the full send margarita does not disappoint.
Details: 410 SW A St. in Bentonville. Hours: 8am–10pm Wednesday and Thursday, 8am–11pm Friday and Saturday and 8am–10pm Sunday.
