We tried the bicycle-themed bar and café in Bentonville

I have a confession: I don’t bike. (Please don’t exile me.) So, I drove to the Hub Bike Lounge in Bentonville for dinner.

What it is: The casual, bike-themed spot wants cyclists to stop and refuel. But it’s still worth checking out for nonenthusiasts.

You can also rent bicycles here or shop for apparel and accessories.

On the menu: It’s a lengthy selection of house cocktails and craft beers alongside an eclectic food menu — tacos, yellow coconut curry, a tuna poke bowl and a steak torta sandwich.

What to order: The flatbread. It's shareable and is piled with goat cheese, prosciutto, butternut squash, arugula, grapes and candied pecans.

And the full send margarita does not disappoint.

Details: 410 SW A St. in Bentonville. Hours: 8am–10pm Wednesday and Thursday, 8am–11pm Friday and Saturday and 8am–10pm Sunday.