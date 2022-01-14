9 mins ago - News

NW Arkansas colleges brace for new semester amid COVID surge

Alex Golden
photo of old main
Mask up at Old Main at the University of Arkansas. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images)

Classes start next week at the University of Arkansas and NorthWest Arkansas Community College as the state sees a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

What's happening: The region's colleges plan to go forward with in-person instruction and will continue to require all students and employees to wear masks on campus, spokespeople for U of A and NWACC tell Axios.

Driving the news: Several K-12 school districts in the state, including Fayetteville, have already temporarily pivoted to virtual instruction this semester.

What's next: Starting this Tuesday, U of A will host a monthlong testing clinic at the Union on campus every weekday from 8am to 4pm.

Go deeper: Read about the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas in Axios.

