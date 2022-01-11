NWA's Pinnacle Hills could get a new neighborhood

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The City Council may approve the Village at Pinnacle Hills tonight.

What’s happening: A new neighborhood with a variety of homes, including brownstones, cottages and lofts in addition to space for restaurants and shops, wants to come to the Pinnacle Hills area of Rogers.

Context: Mixed-use developments have been popping up in this part of Rogers the past few years. See: Pinnacle Heights, Uptown Square, Pinnacle Village.

Details: The Village at Pinnacle Hills is to include 151 units and 7,500 square feet of commercial and retail space on about 20 acres between West Perry and West Ajax Roads just east of South Bellview Road.

Go to the meeting: 6:30pm tonight at City Hall. City council members have committee meetings beforehand that you can also attend starting at 5pm.

