4 ways to mix up your workout routine in NW Arkansas

If you're looking to jazz up your workout routine or start a brand new one in 2022, NWA is full of local options.

1. Go cheap

Jones Center — 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

Why it's great: This place has an indoor pool, a variety of fitness classes, a bike park, a gymnasium where you can play sports — and even an ice rink. And you can get it all for $25 a month or a bare-bones membership for only $8 a month.

Bentonville Community Center — 1101 SW Citizens Circle in Bentonville

Why it's great: Swim laps, take fitness classes or work out at the fitness center. The community center also offers nutritional and personal training services. Memberships are $19 a month for Bentonville residents or $25 a month for nonresidents.

Fayetteville Public Library — 401 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville

Why it's great: Fayetteville included a movement room in its newly expanded library. And yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays are free as long as you have a library card.

Rogers Activity Center — 315 W. Olive St. in Rogers

Why it's great: Both youth and adult sports teams and generally kid-friendly with after-school care and summer day camps. Plus a fitness center and fitness classes. Memberships are $15 a month.

Razorback Regional Greenway — 37 miles from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista

Why it’s great: It’s always there for anyone to use for free. And it’s pretty cool that so many NWA entities came together to build a state-of-the-art walking and cycling trail that goes all through the region.

2. Master a specialty workout

Yoga

Kickboxing and martial arts

Give Fayetteville Fitness Kickboxing a try.

Inferno Martial Arts has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville and offers kickboxing, Brazilian jiujitsu and martial arts classes for kids.

Pilates

3. Lift weights, and do other traditional gym stuff

Try out Ozark Iron Gym in Johnson or J Street Gym in Bentonville.

4. Treat yourself