4 ways to mix up your workout routine in NW Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of a treadmill with a forked yellow road line in the middle
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you're looking to jazz up your workout routine or start a brand new one in 2022, NWA is full of local options.

1. Go cheap

Jones Center — 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

  • Why it's great: This place has an indoor pool, a variety of fitness classes, a bike park, a gymnasium where you can play sports — and even an ice rink. And you can get it all for $25 a month or a bare-bones membership for only $8 a month.

Bentonville Community Center — 1101 SW Citizens Circle in Bentonville

  • Why it's great: Swim laps, take fitness classes or work out at the fitness center. The community center also offers nutritional and personal training services. Memberships are $19 a month for Bentonville residents or $25 a month for nonresidents.

Fayetteville Public Library — 401 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville

  • Why it's great: Fayetteville included a movement room in its newly expanded library. And yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays are free as long as you have a library card.

Rogers Activity Center — 315 W. Olive St. in Rogers

  • Why it's great: Both youth and adult sports teams and generally kid-friendly with after-school care and summer day camps. Plus a fitness center and fitness classes. Memberships are $15 a month.

Razorback Regional Greenway — 37 miles from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista

  • Why it’s great: It’s always there for anyone to use for free. And it’s pretty cool that so many NWA entities came together to build a state-of-the-art walking and cycling trail that goes all through the region.
2. Master a specialty workout

Yoga

Kickboxing and martial arts

Pilates

3. Lift weights, and do other traditional gym stuff
4. Treat yourself
  • Blake St. in Bentonville has the expected fitness center, fitness classes and pool but also facials, massages, hot tub and dining. Memberships are $100 a month for people in their 20s and $200 for those 30 or over.
  • Fayetteville Athletic Club offers a spa, sports and a pool. Membership prices vary.
  • ClubHaus Fitness at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville offers fitness classes and personal training. Memberships are about $100.
