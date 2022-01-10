4 ways to mix up your workout routine in NW Arkansas
If you're looking to jazz up your workout routine or start a brand new one in 2022, NWA is full of local options.
1. Go cheap
Jones Center — 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale
- Why it's great: This place has an indoor pool, a variety of fitness classes, a bike park, a gymnasium where you can play sports — and even an ice rink. And you can get it all for $25 a month or a bare-bones membership for only $8 a month.
Bentonville Community Center — 1101 SW Citizens Circle in Bentonville
- Why it's great: Swim laps, take fitness classes or work out at the fitness center. The community center also offers nutritional and personal training services. Memberships are $19 a month for Bentonville residents or $25 a month for nonresidents.
Fayetteville Public Library — 401 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville
- Why it's great: Fayetteville included a movement room in its newly expanded library. And yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays are free as long as you have a library card.
Rogers Activity Center — 315 W. Olive St. in Rogers
- Why it's great: Both youth and adult sports teams and generally kid-friendly with after-school care and summer day camps. Plus a fitness center and fitness classes. Memberships are $15 a month.
Razorback Regional Greenway — 37 miles from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista
- Why it’s great: It’s always there for anyone to use for free. And it’s pretty cool that so many NWA entities came together to build a state-of-the-art walking and cycling trail that goes all through the region.
2. Master a specialty workout
Yoga
- Bee Well Yoga in Rogers. Intro offer: 10 days for $25. Bonus: This studio offers classes for kids.
- Yoga Story in downtown Bentonville. Intro offer: 30 days for $45.
- Cocoon Yoga Lab at 8th Street Market in Bentonville. Intro offer: 7 days for $28.
- Trailside Yoga in downtown Fayetteville. Intro offer: 4 classes for $20.
- Sundar Yoga in Bentonville. Intro offer: one session for $5.
- Arkansas Yoga and Therapy Center. Intro Offer: 2 weeks for $45.
- YogaGypsy in Springdale. Intro offer: 30 days for $45
Kickboxing and martial arts
- Give Fayetteville Fitness Kickboxing a try.
- Inferno Martial Arts has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville and offers kickboxing, Brazilian jiujitsu and martial arts classes for kids.
Pilates
- Try The Pilates Room in Bentonville, Club Pilates in Rogers, Connection Pilates and Fitness, in Johnson or Fayetteville Pilates & Barre.
3. Lift weights, and do other traditional gym stuff
- Try out Ozark Iron Gym in Johnson or J Street Gym in Bentonville.
4. Treat yourself
- Blake St. in Bentonville has the expected fitness center, fitness classes and pool but also facials, massages, hot tub and dining. Memberships are $100 a month for people in their 20s and $200 for those 30 or over.
- Fayetteville Athletic Club offers a spa, sports and a pool. Membership prices vary.
- ClubHaus Fitness at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville offers fitness classes and personal training. Memberships are about $100.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.