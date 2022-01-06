New year, new look for XNA airport
The airport is rebranding.
Why it matters: The airport is often newcomers' first impression of the region, XNA board member Blake Woolsey said during a presentation to reporters Wednesday.
The big picture: The new logo and other branding was designed in conjunction with the Northwest Arkansas Council's "Life Works Here" national advertising campaign created to bring people to NWA.
Context: XNA has been vocal that it is looking to step it up. The airport added several direct flights including to Austin, New Orleans and San Antonio in 2021 and has construction plans, such as a skybridge that will connect the parking deck to the second floor of the terminal, a new air traffic control tower and an updated baggage claim area.
What's next: The airport will begin changing its branding online. New branding will also appear on signs at the airport and maybe outside the airport at the entry plaza, says Deacon Webster of New-York based advertising agency Walrus.
1 money thing: XNA paid Walrus $20,000 for the rebrand, airport spokesperson Alex English tells Axios.
- "The existing logo will coexist with the new logo for a period of time in an effort to mitigate costs. That being said, we don't foresee a major expenditure for the rebrand because so much of our branded media at the airport has transitioned to digital," English said.
