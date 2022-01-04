Famous Fayetteville "amp" house is now on Airbnb

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Asha Mevlana's tiny house is 400 square feet, but you'd never know it by how much she manages to pack into the space.

What's happening: The one-bedroom home, featured on "Tiny House Nation," is now on Airbnb for $141+ a night.

The impeccably designed tiny house has also been featured in Architectural Digest, Houzz, Country Living, GQ and Dwell Magazine.

What to expect: The space is flooded with natural light thanks to glass-paned garage doors. Despite its size, the home has a full kitchen (with a washer and dryer) and spacious couch.

The bedroom is lofted above the living space and accessible by stairs.

There's also one bathroom.

The highlight is the L-shaped porch outside topped with two lounge chairs.

Amenities: The Airbnb comes with a Netflix-enabled TV so you can binge-watch "Tiny House Nation." (Note: This home was featured on season four, which is not currently streamable.)

Other features include air conditioning, heating, WiFi, a coffee maker and free street parking.

Reviews: In less than a year, the home has received a 5-star rating on Airbnb with 46 reviews.

"It's one of the coolest, most well-appointed Airbnb's we've ever stayed in," one guest wrote.

Another said: "We were greeted with a hand-written note, tasty cookies from a local bakery, and some drinks in the fridge."

Availability: Weekends are booking up for January, February and March, but most weekdays are still available. (Book via Airbnb here.)

Head's up: There's a two-night minimum.

Here's a look around:

The living space includes an L-shaped couch and tons of natural light. Photo via Airbnb, used with permission

There's room for four to sit in the kitchen. Photo via Airbnb, used with permission

I love the tile work in this surprisingly spacious bathroom. Photo via Airbnb, used with permission

There's no room to stand in this bedroom, but there is space to sprawl. Photo via Airbnb, used with permission