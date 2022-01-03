What Amazon's expansion means for NW Arkansas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Amazon plans to open a warehouse in Lowell, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Why it matters: This will be Amazon's first facility in Arkansas outside of the Little Rock area, signaling that NWA’s growth has caught the company's attention.

Between the lines: The Amazon vs. Walmart competition is alive and well with Amazon camping out in Walmart's backyard.

Walmart launched a loyalty program, Walmart+, in direct competition to Amazon Prime in 2020.

Amazon is trying to have its facilities spread out in a way that it can offer one-day delivery to as many of its Amazon Prime members as possible, the newspaper reports.

Details: The Arkansas Environmental Quality Division approved permits for Amazon.com Services to operate a general warehousing and storage facility at 315 S. Lincoln St. in Lowell, Arkansas Times first reported.