Arkansas' Chaffee Crossing goes Hollywood

The Fort Chaffee Board of Directors approved the sale of nearly 20 acres of land to TGE Global Entertainment to build a $30 million film and television studio.

The project is to be named TGE Spark Studios.

Why it matters: The studio could bring more film projects to Arkansas and generate an estimated $32 million in annual economic impact for the Fort Smith area.

Flashback: Arkansas has served as a backdrop to about 75 films, from "Uncle Tom's Cabin" in 1927 to HBO's "True Detective" (season 3) in 2019.

There are two soundstages in Arkansas: Rockhill Studios in Fayetteville and Farm Studios (aka Bentonville Studios) in Hiwasse.

By the numbers: The agreement includes 15 acres at $40,000 each and $299,000 for four buildings on 3.5 acres, for a total of $899,000.

TGE plans to build a 92,000 square foot facility with about half of that being film and television space.

The state offers competitive rebates or tax credits of 20% on goods and services and 30% on Arkansas-based labor.

What they're saying: "It would be a wonderful addition for Arkansas, especially for that region," Arkansas' film commissioner, Christopher Crane, told Axios.

He declined to speculate on what it could mean for the film industry in Arkansas but said that infrastructure like the proposed studio is always a good selling point.

What we're watching: The deal hasn't yet closed on the land, and there's no timeline on when construction will start.

Of note: Principal photography on the feature film "5,000 Blankets" is expected to wrap up in Fayetteville on Wednesday.