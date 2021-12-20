What to expect at Bentonville's new Social Project Brewing Co.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Alex, here. I spent my Saturday night sampling several beers at Social Project Brewing Co. — you know, just for you.

The menu: The beer mug is half empty or half full, depending on your tastes. The menu, at least when I went, was almost entirely IPAs and sours with a couple of stouts and one lager in the mix.

Yes, but: Don’t dismiss beers outside your comfort zone. I overheard a self-proclaimed hater of IPAs call the Fluffy McFlufferson IPA “surprisingly decent” (which sounds like a tagline in a dating app bio).

I gave it a try and it was much more than decent to someone who falls on the spectrum of preferring IPAs.

Alex’s pick: The Rivers and Roads IPA tops the Fluffy McFlufferson and the No Handlebars IPA.

But you can get a flight of four beers for $13 and see for yourself.

1 holiday thing: Social Project has its seasonal beers on tap — Peach on Earth, Merry Grinchmas and Holly Jolly. All three are lemon-lime sours.

Details: The bar, which opened only a few months ago, is at 600 SW 41st St., Suite 4 in Bentonville. Hours are 4–10pm Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday and 12–8pm on Sunday.