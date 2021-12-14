Northwest Arkansas writer Matt McGowan publishes first novel, "1971"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you were to see Matt McGowan on the street, you'd probably think: That guy's a writer.

And you'd be right. The man who looks the part recently published his first novel, "1971," with Auxarczen Press.

The big picture: Thanks largely to investments made by the Walton Family Foundation and Walton heirs, Northwest Arkansas is slowly becoming a hub of activity for creative culture.

But some writers in NWA say they tend to have less of a consistent support network than their visual and performance art peers.

Flashback: McGowan, who works in the public relations department at the University of Arkansas, started building his own virtual network last year.

He interacted with some people who read his creative Facebook reflections on pandemic nature walks, and they eventually connected him to Auxarczen.

Soon after, McGowan was prepping a book with the publisher.

Details: McGowan, 54, grew up in southwest Missouri. Even though the story is set in the Missouri Ozarks in 1971, the book is not autobiographical, he told Axios.

The plot follows a 13-year-old boy, Bud, whose stepmother, Fanny, abandons him, and he's taken in by a farm family.

The intrigue: Despite a heavy setup, McGowan said the story is based on the idea of love being given freely to strangers without any expectations.

The bottom line: Signed copies of "1971" are available at Pearl's Books in Fayetteville and Two Friends Bookstore in Bentonville.

"Fanny took a drag on the cigarette. She blew smoke out of the corner of her mouth and then turned and looked across the road. 'There's a house over there,' she said. 'You can’t see it, but it's there. Way back under those trees. Go tell them we have car trouble.'"

— Excerpt from "1971."