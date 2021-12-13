51 mins ago - Food and Drink
NWA's Fire Truck food truck serves a mean hot sauce
Alex Golden
It doesn't exactly blend in.
The Fire Truck food truck. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

We have a hot new food truck for you to try. The name is straightforward — The Fire Truck — and it’s hard to miss because, well, it’s a firetruck.

The verdict: I got the pimento cheese slider with Brussels sprouts, plus salt and vinegar potatoes. It was a solid, delicious food truck lunch.

What makes it great: Everything is a la carte, and the main dishes are small portions, so you can decide if you want this stop to be a snack, a light meal or a full dinner.

  • I came hungry, and one main with two sides was just right. My total came to $15, including tax and a 20% tip.

Must try: The housemade hot sauces and the fried Brussels sprouts, not necessarily together.

Details: It’s open 11am–2pm and 4–8pm daily at 405 SW A St. in Bentonville.

